Capital Fund Management S.A. Decreases Position in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Capital Fund Management S.A. decreased its position in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 231,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,506 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 192.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 144.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE OBDC opened at $13.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.93. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.73. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $394.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.24 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently 96.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on OBDC. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $15.10 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Blue Owl Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Chris Temple acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,800. This represents a 41.67 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

