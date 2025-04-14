Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,363 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $587.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $532.65 and a fifty-two week high of $714.78. The company has a market cap of $164.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.99, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $591.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $617.42.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.

In related news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,021,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,800. The trade was a 99.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 8,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.46, for a total value of $4,999,510.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,401,849.72. This represents a 27.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,696 shares of company stock valued at $14,347,731 in the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $640.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $722.00 to $642.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $726.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $713.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on Intuit

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.