SageView Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 3,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. TME Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $600,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 16,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $297.93 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $210.71 and a 1 year high of $299.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.56 billion, a PE ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $274.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.63.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

