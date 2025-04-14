Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Has $331,000 Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership cut its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 79.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,800 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short S&P500 comprises 0.2% of Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Performance

Shares of SH stock opened at $46.01 on Monday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52 week low of $40.84 and a 52 week high of $51.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.88.

ProShares Short S&P500 Cuts Dividend

About ProShares Short S&P500

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.3115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

