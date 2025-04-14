Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Chiron Investment Management LLC

Chiron Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 112.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the quarter. Equinix comprises about 1.6% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,898,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $1,354,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $784,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 70,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in Equinix by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 684 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.51, for a total value of $643,308.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,878,652.27. The trade was a 7.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 1,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $903.71, for a total transaction of $1,202,838.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,945,508.09. This represents a 16.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,054 shares of company stock valued at $17,466,950. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Equinix from $822.00 to $834.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equinix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $978.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Equinix from $1,033.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Equinix from $1,094.00 to $1,053.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,007.59.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $776.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $863.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $901.08. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.14 and a 12 month high of $994.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.86, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $4.69 dividend. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.42%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

