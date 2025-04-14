FIL Ltd Sells 151,136 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV)

FIL Ltd trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Free Report) by 75.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,136 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,157,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 27,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Guardian Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $11,723,000.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ EWJV opened at $31.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.17. The firm has a market cap of $305.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.58. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 1 year low of $28.24 and a 1 year high of $34.84.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Value index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market cap-weighted portfolio of Japanese equities. EWJV was launched on Mar 5, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

