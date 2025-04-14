Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Receives $57.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on GLBE. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Global-E Online from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Global-E Online from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

GLBE stock opened at $33.71 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.65 and its 200-day moving average is $46.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -76.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.36. Global-E Online has a 1 year low of $26.64 and a 1 year high of $63.69.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $262.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.96 million. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Global-E Online will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBE. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Global-E Online by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global-E Online by 1,968.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Global-E Online during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global-E Online in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 226.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

