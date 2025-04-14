LSV Asset Management Acquires 163,104 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,115,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,104 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $7,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Redwood Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 72,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 4.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 72,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 361,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RWT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Redwood Trust from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Redwood Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RWT opened at $5.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 44.36 and a quick ratio of 44.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.71. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Redwood Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 218.18%.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

