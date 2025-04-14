Insider Selling: EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Sells 8,149 Shares of Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 8,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $76,682.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,560,663 shares in the company, valued at $71,145,838.83. This represents a 0.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 3rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 16,339 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $160,285.59.

On Tuesday, April 1st, Eric Richard Remer sold 11,137 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $112,595.07.

On Thursday, March 27th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,164 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $75,293.64.

On Tuesday, March 25th, Eric Richard Remer sold 9,366 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $98,436.66.

On Thursday, March 20th, Eric Richard Remer sold 13,552 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $135,113.44.

On Tuesday, March 18th, Eric Richard Remer sold 9,981 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $98,512.47.

On Thursday, March 13th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,117 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $91,558.85.

On Tuesday, March 11th, Eric Richard Remer sold 9,404 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $85,200.24.

On Thursday, March 6th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,688 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $82,622.88.

On Tuesday, March 4th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,406 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $100,417.90.

EverCommerce Stock Up 1.6 %

EVCM stock opened at $10.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.03 and a beta of 1.06. EverCommerce Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $12.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.48 million. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. EverCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverCommerce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVCM. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in EverCommerce by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 318,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after buying an additional 12,156 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 305.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 22,360 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in EverCommerce by 161.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 63,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in EverCommerce by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

