Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $186.45.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 29.2% in the first quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $290,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 26.0% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 12,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $172.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.71. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $196.00.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 21.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

