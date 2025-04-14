Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Insider Sells $50,000.00 in Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) insider Derek Harmer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 216,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,750. This trade represents a 2.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Derek Harmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 9th, Derek Harmer sold 5,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $52,500.00.

Accel Entertainment Stock Up 1.9 %

Accel Entertainment stock opened at $10.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $935.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.09. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accel Entertainment

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACEL. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Accel Entertainment by 2,599.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 13,230 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 66,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 9,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 149,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 78,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

