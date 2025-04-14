Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Insider Sells $50,000.00 in Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) insider Derek Harmer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 216,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,750. This trade represents a 2.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Derek Harmer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 9th, Derek Harmer sold 5,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $52,500.00.
Accel Entertainment Stock Up 1.9 %
Accel Entertainment stock opened at $10.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $935.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.09. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.63.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accel Entertainment
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.
Accel Entertainment Company Profile
Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
