Michael John Roper Sells 7,946 Shares of Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT) Stock

Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT – Get Free Report) insider Michael John Roper sold 7,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $16,130.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,967.80. The trade was a 5.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sadot Group Stock Performance

SDOT stock opened at $1.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.26. Sadot Group Inc. has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.95.

About Sadot Group

Sadot Group Inc provides supply chain solutions that address growing food security challenges worldwide. The company is involved in the agri-commodity sourcing and trading operations for food/feed products, such as soybean meal, wheat, and corn; and farm operations, including producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa.

