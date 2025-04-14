Portolan Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,301,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,972 shares during the quarter. TTM Technologies makes up approximately 2.2% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $32,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 231,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 99,512 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the third quarter worth $259,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 59.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 407,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after buying an additional 152,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $18.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.17. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $30.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. Equities research analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Friday, March 21st.

Insider Transactions at TTM Technologies

In related news, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,657.50. This represents a 4.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 3,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $100,086.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,859.46. This represents a 4.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,817 shares of company stock worth $1,316,006. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

