Portolan Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 72.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,612 shares during the period. Bel Fuse makes up 1.2% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $17,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 10.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 319.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 12,192 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,716,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,387 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BELFB. Oppenheimer began coverage on Bel Fuse in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Bel Fuse in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.75.

Bel Fuse Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ BELFB opened at $69.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $866.44 million, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.12. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.74 and a 1-year high of $92.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.96 and a 200-day moving average of $79.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($1.10). Bel Fuse had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is 8.56%.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

