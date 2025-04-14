Savvy Advisors Inc. Acquires 300 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,307,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,104,000 after buying an additional 980,714 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at $593,242,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,008,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,763,000 after purchasing an additional 327,729 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,640,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,550,000 after acquiring an additional 409,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,572,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,161,000 after purchasing an additional 46,729 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $54.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.43. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $50.27 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.2544 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

