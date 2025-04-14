Keystone Financial Group Acquires New Shares in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 16,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FV. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 17,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FV opened at $51.83 on Monday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $47.04 and a one year high of $63.09. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.03.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0618 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

