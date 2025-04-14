Savvy Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Clorox by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CLX opened at $141.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.21. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $171.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 316.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CLX shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Clorox from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Clorox from $173.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.75.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

