Savvy Advisors Inc. Has $590,000 Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 70.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,335,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,673 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,314,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,080,000 after buying an additional 368,505 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,306,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524,103 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,718,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $479,597,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $59,353.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,134.47. This trade represents a 39.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of EXC stock opened at $46.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.59.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Exelon from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.13.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

