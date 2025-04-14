Savvy Advisors Inc. Takes $944,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,608,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651,707 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $574,824,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,954,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,851 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,750,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,297,000 after purchasing an additional 57,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,225,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,541,000 after purchasing an additional 81,918 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $196.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.98. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $168.49 and a 52-week high of $229.77.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

