Short Interest in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Drops By 84.9%

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 84.9% from the March 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WIA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 14,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 46,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of WIA stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $8.12. The company had a trading volume of 16,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,666. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $8.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.22.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

