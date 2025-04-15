Short Interest in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Drops By 85.6%

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 85.6% from the March 15th total of 9,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IFGL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.18. 6,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,201. The company has a market capitalization of $90.81 million, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.77 and its 200-day moving average is $20.14. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $18.27 and a 52-week high of $23.18.

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.1011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 960.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,282,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 148,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Finally, Ariadne Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (IFGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed x US index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that own or develop real estate throughout the developed world, excluding the United States. IFGL was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

