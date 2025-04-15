Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Short Interest Down 62.6% in March

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decline of 62.6% from the March 15th total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 583,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Minera Alamos Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAIFF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.26. The company had a trading volume of 345,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,862. Minera Alamos has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.23.

About Minera Alamos

Minera Alamos Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Santana project consists of 9 mining claims covering an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; the Cerro de Oro project that includes an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and the La Fortuna project covering an area of approximately 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico, as well as the Los Verdes property located in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

