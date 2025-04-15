Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Short Interest Down 62.6% in March

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decline of 62.6% from the March 15th total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 583,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Minera Alamos Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:MAIFF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.26. The company had a trading volume of 345,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,862. Minera Alamos has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.23.
About Minera Alamos
