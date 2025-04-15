CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading 4.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) was up 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $394.76 and last traded at $394.09. Approximately 1,311,017 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 4,988,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $378.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.88.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $379.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.99. The company has a market capitalization of $97.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 775.11, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $536,495.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,165 shares in the company, valued at $12,969,492.30. This trade represents a 3.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.91, for a total transaction of $1,419,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,857,130.74. The trade was a 3.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,801 shares of company stock valued at $45,553,642 in the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 811.1% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

