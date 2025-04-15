Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Trading 1.9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.57 and last traded at $4.56. Approximately 2,107,223 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 5,012,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average is $5.06.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39).

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Lane Capital

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.74%. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXLC. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lewis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

