Poplar Point Capital Partners Purchases 31,703 Shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NBY) Stock

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Poplar Point Capital Partners purchased 31,703 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $21,875.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 550,000 shares in the company, valued at $379,500. This represents a 6.12 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Poplar Point Capital Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NovaBay Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, January 31st, Poplar Point Capital Partners purchased 70,685 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $45,945.25.

On Thursday, February 20th, Poplar Point Capital Partners acquired 1,836 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $1,156.68.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Poplar Point Capital Partners purchased 3,222 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.66 per share, for a total transaction of $2,126.52.

On Monday, February 3rd, Poplar Point Capital Partners acquired 2,597 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,662.08.

On Friday, March 7th, Poplar Point Capital Partners bought 102 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.55 per share, with a total value of $56.10.

On Tuesday, March 4th, Poplar Point Capital Partners purchased 4,000 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $2,320.00.

On Thursday, February 27th, Poplar Point Capital Partners acquired 385 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.61 per share, with a total value of $234.85.

On Tuesday, February 25th, Poplar Point Capital Partners purchased 25,033 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $15,520.46.

On Friday, March 14th, Poplar Point Capital Partners acquired 25,511 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $16,071.93.

On Wednesday, March 12th, Poplar Point Capital Partners purchased 11,837 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $7,338.94.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.60. 176,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,552. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $9.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on NBY

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.