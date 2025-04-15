JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Trading Up 0.7% – Time to Buy?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shot up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $238.65 and last traded at $236.26. 2,491,307 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 9,630,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $234.72.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $264.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. KGI Securities initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $652.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $248.17 and its 200-day moving average is $242.43.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.49%.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,606,323.93. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,848 shares of company stock valued at $19,987,908. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

