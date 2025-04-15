JPMorgan American (LON:JAM) Insider Colin Moore Acquires 8,000 Shares

JPMorgan American (LON:JAM – Get Free Report) insider Colin Moore purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 947 ($12.49) per share, with a total value of £75,760 ($99,894.51).
JPMorgan American Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of JAM traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 942 ($12.42). 277,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,667. JPMorgan American has a 1-year low of GBX 827 ($10.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,198 ($15.80). The company has a market cap of £1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,029.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,075.08.
JPMorgan American (LON:JAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported GBX 10.59 ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. JPMorgan American had a net margin of 97.58% and a return on equity of 24.87%.
About JPMorgan American
A local knows the best route
JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc aims to generate attractive long-term returns from the world’s largest stock market by focusing on high quality companies that are also reasonably priced.
Key points:
Expertise – Our flagship US investment trust, managed by locally based specialist investors to provide core portfolio exposure to North American equities.
Portfolio – Managed for growth by focusing on quality companies that are reasonably priced.
Results – Broadly diversified across the S&P 500 index, with a focus on large cap stocks.
Why invest in this trust
The JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a large, actively managed investment trust investing in the core US stock market.
