JPMorgan American (LON:JAM) Insider Colin Moore Acquires 8,000 Shares

JPMorgan American (LON:JAM – Get Free Report) insider Colin Moore purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 947 ($12.49) per share, with a total value of £75,760 ($99,894.51).

JPMorgan American Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JAM traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 942 ($12.42). 277,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,667. JPMorgan American has a 1-year low of GBX 827 ($10.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,198 ($15.80). The company has a market cap of £1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,029.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,075.08.

Get JPMorgan American alerts:

JPMorgan American (LON:JAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported GBX 10.59 ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. JPMorgan American had a net margin of 97.58% and a return on equity of 24.87%.

JPMorgan American Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan American

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a GBX 8.25 ($0.11) dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan American’s previous dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. JPMorgan American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.47%.

(Get Free Report)

A local knows the best route

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc aims to generate attractive long-term returns from the world’s largest stock market by focusing on high quality companies that are also reasonably priced.

Key points:

Expertise – Our flagship US investment trust, managed by locally based specialist investors to provide core portfolio exposure to North American equities.

Portfolio – Managed for growth by focusing on quality companies that are reasonably priced.

Results – Broadly diversified across the S&P 500 index, with a focus on large cap stocks.

Why invest in this trust

The JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a large, actively managed investment trust investing in the core US stock market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.