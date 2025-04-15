Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Short Interest Down 85.8% in March

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,300 shares, a decline of 85.8% from the March 15th total of 671,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 41.4 days.
Evonik Industries Price Performance
EVKIF traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.00. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average of $19.82.
Evonik Industries Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Evonik Industries
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.