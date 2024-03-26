Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.00.
Several research firms have issued reports on RIO. StockNews.com upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.
Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $63.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $75.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.89.
The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $2.58 per share. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. This represents a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.
