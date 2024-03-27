Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) Short Interest Update

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, an increase of 13,366.7% from the February 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Phoenix New Media stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40. Phoenix New Media has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $4.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

