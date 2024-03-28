12,910 Shares in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD) Purchased by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. owned 0.30% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 1,486.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 2,447.1% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SPD traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,931. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.98 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.62 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Profile

The Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (SPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to US large-cap stocks while applying a downside options overlay strategy. SPD was launched on Sep 3, 2020 and is managed by Simplify.

