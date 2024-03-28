A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Alphabet by 29.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $152.44. The company had a trading volume of 10,278,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,950,756. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.29 and a 52-week high of $155.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

Get Our Latest Report on GOOG

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,805,628.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,378 shares of company stock worth $35,461,377 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.