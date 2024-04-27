Brokerages Set Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Target Price at $43.00

Shares of Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GLBE shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Global-E Online from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Global-E Online by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,133,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,917,000 after purchasing an additional 73,753 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Global-E Online by 344.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 37,821 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Global-E Online by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,686,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,818,000 after purchasing an additional 100,864 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Global-E Online by 139.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,265,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,293,000 after purchasing an additional 737,019 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global-E Online in the third quarter worth $839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

GLBE stock opened at $33.61 on Monday. Global-E Online has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.49 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.21.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global-E Online will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

