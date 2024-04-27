Brokerages Set Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) PT at $15.25

Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARHS. Bank of America lifted their price target on Arhaus from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a report on Friday.

Arhaus stock opened at $13.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.42. Arhaus has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.74.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $344.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.73 million. Arhaus had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 42.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arhaus will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 428,800.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Arhaus by 647.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Arhaus by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

