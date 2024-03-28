Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 90.0% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,558,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,498. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $60.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.44 and its 200-day moving average is $56.19. The stock has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

