Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 203.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,450,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,241 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,899,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,898,000 after purchasing an additional 431,070 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 688.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 426,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,910,000 after purchasing an additional 372,532 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,359,000. Finally, Greencape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 846,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,961,000 after purchasing an additional 348,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zillow Group news, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 93,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $5,314,687.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,411.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 93,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $5,314,687.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,411.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 7,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $421,196.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,230,239.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 171,289 shares of company stock valued at $9,642,508. Company insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of Z stock opened at $43.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.22 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.76 and a 200 day moving average of $48.91. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $61.13.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.75 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on Z. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.75.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

