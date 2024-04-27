Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 104,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 31,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock opened at $117.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.30. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $121.29.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

