Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 519.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $201.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.45 and a 200-day moving average of $187.28. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $204.20.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ADI

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $1,974,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,075,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,825,113. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.