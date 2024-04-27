UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,606 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.2% of Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $19,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 27,687 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,112,795 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $585,853,000 after acquiring an additional 17,765 shares during the period. VCI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $970,000. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $495.35 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70. The firm has a market cap of $455.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $485.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $514.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 45.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. HSBC raised UnitedHealth Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.05.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

