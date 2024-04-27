Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Acquired by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,819,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $227,367,000 after purchasing an additional 999,443 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 79.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,208,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $150,945,000 after purchasing an additional 533,321 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 129.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 769,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,147,000 after buying an additional 434,284 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,663,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in Yum! Brands by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,766,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $720,485,000 after buying an additional 210,238 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $963,514.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,910,900.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $963,514.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,910,900.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,025.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,064 shares of company stock worth $3,228,698. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $141.77 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $143.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.