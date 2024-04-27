Syon Capital LLC Raises Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Syon Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,325 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 186.5% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 335.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at PulteGroup

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of PHM opened at $113.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.42. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.70 and a twelve month high of $121.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.41%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

