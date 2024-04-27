Syon Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Syon Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 916 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 47.3% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 10,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.1% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,697,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Martin Marietta Materials

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $9,063,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total value of $6,032,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,179,301.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,724 shares of company stock worth $16,033,760. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

NYSE MLM opened at $605.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $593.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $515.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.96. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.03 and a fifty-two week high of $626.67.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 15.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MLM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $635.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.69.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

