Overbrook Management Corp Sells 7,976 Shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Overbrook Management Corp reduced its position in shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,976 shares during the quarter. Overbrook Management Corp owned approximately 0.26% of General American Investors worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in General American Investors by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of General American Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,951,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of General American Investors by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 567,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,337,000 after acquiring an additional 37,683 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of General American Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General American Investors by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 634,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter. 36.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General American Investors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General American Investors news, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at $180,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.09 per share, with a total value of $100,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,648. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eugene S. Stark acquired 2,500 shares of General American Investors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,230 shares of company stock worth $190,216 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General American Investors Trading Up 1.3 %

General American Investors Company Profile

Shares of General American Investors stock opened at $45.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.43 and a 200 day moving average of $43.36. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $46.81.

(Free Report)

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.