Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 353,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,137 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.1% of Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $16,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,125,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 321,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 350,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,804,000 after acquiring an additional 22,651 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 145,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $48.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.04. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $50.36. The company has a market cap of $128.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

