Addison Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 514.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,964,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,134 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth $145,077,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 39.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,166,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,222,000 after purchasing an additional 332,169 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,486,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $23,141,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $1.34 on Friday, reaching $166.51. 205,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $176.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.96.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

