Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stock Position Boosted by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 438.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $425,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $383,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.63.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:VLO traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,065,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,982. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.07 and its 200 day moving average is $140.68. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79. The stock has a market cap of $55.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.