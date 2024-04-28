Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,133 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,752,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,879,000 after acquiring an additional 55,258 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 76.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,281,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,517 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Hasbro by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,188,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,801,000 after buying an additional 765,898 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in Hasbro by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,225,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,188,000 after buying an additional 21,634 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Hasbro by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,350,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,337,000 after buying an additional 92,552 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $64.47 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $73.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.12.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.34. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $757.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently -27.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAS has been the topic of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HAS

Hasbro Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.