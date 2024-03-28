Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Banco Santander Stock Up 1.5 %

SAN opened at $4.84 on Monday. Banco Santander has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average is $3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $76.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $15.67 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.1027 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAN. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 157,003 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 4.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 210,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 9,342 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 26.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 240,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 50,817 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 163.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 129,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 80,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander by 60.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 714,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 269,055 shares during the last quarter. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Santander

(Get Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and corporate finance, global debt financing and market, global transaction banking, and private debt mobilization solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.