Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Sets New 1-Year High at $90.15

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $90.15 and last traded at $90.06, with a volume of 22061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Brink’s from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet cut Brink’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Brink’s from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Brink’s Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 50.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.35.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 55.36% and a net margin of 1.77%. Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is 48.35%.

Insider Activity at Brink’s

In related news, Director Keith R. Wyche sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $32,948.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,776.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brink’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCO. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Brink’s by 4,893.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 606,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,081,000 after acquiring an additional 594,691 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,268,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Brink’s by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 443,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,918,000 after acquiring an additional 193,145 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,609,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,811,000 after buying an additional 167,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 505.9% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 163,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,353,000 after buying an additional 136,262 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

