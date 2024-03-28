Brokers Offer Predictions for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.23. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Texas Capital Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.24). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $245.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stephens raised their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays began coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TCBI

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $60.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $42.79 and a fifty-two week high of $66.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.23.

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $95,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 117,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,247,007.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.09 per share, with a total value of $95,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 117,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,247,007.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Long bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.78 per share, with a total value of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,318.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 28,000 shares of company stock worth $612,850 over the last three months. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.