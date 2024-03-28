Brokers Offer Predictions for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.23. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Texas Capital Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.00 EPS.
Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.24). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $245.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share.
Read Our Latest Analysis on TCBI
Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of TCBI stock opened at $60.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $42.79 and a fifty-two week high of $66.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.23.
Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares
In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $95,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 117,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,247,007.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.09 per share, with a total value of $95,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 117,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,247,007.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Long bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.78 per share, with a total value of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,318.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 28,000 shares of company stock worth $612,850 over the last three months. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Texas Capital Bancshares
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Krispy Kreme’s Sweet Deal: McDonald’s Partnership Sparks Growth?
- What are earnings reports?
- Bitcoin Depot Falls Into Value Territory With Expansion Underway
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 7 Stocks That Will Drive the Weight Loss Drugs Market
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.